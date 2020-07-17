Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $33.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $33.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $34.20.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.96.

Shares of BIIB opened at $282.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 155.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,769,000 after buying an additional 444,508 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 644.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after buying an additional 415,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

