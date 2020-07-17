Analog Devices, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $94,133,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

