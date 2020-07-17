Electrocomponents (ECM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Electrocomponents (LON: ECM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/8/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 455 ($5.60) to GBX 490 ($6.03). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 746 ($9.18) to GBX 749 ($9.22). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/7/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/7/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/3/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/26/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 646 ($7.95) to GBX 659 ($8.11). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/4/2020 – Electrocomponents was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 746 ($9.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 811 ($9.98).

6/4/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 585 ($7.20) to GBX 820 ($10.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 660 ($8.12). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.23) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 610 ($7.51).

6/2/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/2/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.23) price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 700 ($8.61). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 550 ($6.77).

5/26/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 625 ($7.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 664.50 ($8.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40. Electrocomponents plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 731.20 ($9.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 660.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 621.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21.

Get Electrocomponents plc alerts:

In related news, insider David Egan sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.17), for a total value of £27,954.40 ($34,401.18).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.