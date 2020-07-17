Electrocomponents (ECM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Electrocomponents (LON: ECM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/8/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 455 ($5.60) to GBX 490 ($6.03). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 746 ($9.18) to GBX 749 ($9.22). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/7/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/7/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 7/7/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/3/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/26/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 646 ($7.95) to GBX 659 ($8.11). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 6/4/2020 – Electrocomponents was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 746 ($9.18) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 811 ($9.98).
- 6/4/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 585 ($7.20) to GBX 820 ($10.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 660 ($8.12). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.23) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 610 ($7.51).
- 6/2/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/2/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.23) price target on the stock.
- 6/2/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 700 ($8.61). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2020 – Electrocomponents had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.61) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 550 ($6.77).
- 5/26/2020 – Electrocomponents had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 625 ($7.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of ECM opened at GBX 664.50 ($8.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40. Electrocomponents plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 731.20 ($9.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 660.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 621.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21.
In related news, insider David Egan sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.17), for a total value of £27,954.40 ($34,401.18).
Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.