Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Haemonetics Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAE. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

HAE opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $62,002.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $101,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,428,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

