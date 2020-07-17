Brokers Set Expectations for PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

