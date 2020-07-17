Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE):

7/13/2020 – Grand Canyon Education had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2020 – Grand Canyon Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/8/2020 – Grand Canyon Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

7/2/2020 – Grand Canyon Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/11/2020 – Grand Canyon Education is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Grand Canyon Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

6/2/2020 – Grand Canyon Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

5/28/2020 – Grand Canyon Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

5/22/2020 – Grand Canyon Education was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

5/21/2020 – Grand Canyon Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2020 – Grand Canyon Education was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $92.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $86.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10,790.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

