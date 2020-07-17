Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CalAmp (CAMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) in the last few weeks:

7/14/2020 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/26/2020 – CalAmp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/26/2020 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2020 – CalAmp is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2020 – CalAmp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/12/2020 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2020 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/29/2020 – CalAmp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $260.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.42.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CalAmp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CalAmp by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

