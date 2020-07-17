Stephen Connelly Sells 250,000 Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Stock

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equillium by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

