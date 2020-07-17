Stephen Connelly Sells 250,000 Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equillium by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stephen Connelly Sells 250,000 Shares of Equillium Stock
Stephen Connelly Sells 250,000 Shares of Equillium Stock
William M. Furrer Sells 18,712 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc Stock
William M. Furrer Sells 18,712 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc Stock
Howard Horn Sells 30,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology Stock
Howard Horn Sells 30,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology Stock
Moderna Inc Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 20,000 Shares
Moderna Inc Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 20,000 Shares
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share
R. Kipp Deveer Sells 34,464 Shares of Ares Management Corp Stock
R. Kipp Deveer Sells 34,464 Shares of Ares Management Corp Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report