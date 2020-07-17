William M. Furrer Sells 18,712 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CMO William M. Furrer sold 18,712 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $1,697,552.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Q2 stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $94.05.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 16.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 67.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

