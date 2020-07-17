William M. Furrer Sells 18,712 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CMO William M. Furrer sold 18,712 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $1,697,552.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Q2 stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $94.05.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 16.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 67.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stephen Connelly Sells 250,000 Shares of Equillium Stock
Stephen Connelly Sells 250,000 Shares of Equillium Stock
William M. Furrer Sells 18,712 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc Stock
William M. Furrer Sells 18,712 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc Stock
Howard Horn Sells 30,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology Stock
Howard Horn Sells 30,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology Stock
Moderna Inc Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 20,000 Shares
Moderna Inc Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 20,000 Shares
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share
R. Kipp Deveer Sells 34,464 Shares of Ares Management Corp Stock
R. Kipp Deveer Sells 34,464 Shares of Ares Management Corp Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report