Howard Horn Sells 30,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) CFO Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Howard Horn sold 20,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $778,400.00.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.
  • On Friday, June 19th, Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00.

Shares of NYSE VIR opened at $50.67 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

