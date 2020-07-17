Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,398,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $699,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $3,714,890.88.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,544,128.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $2,532,599.92.
  • On Tuesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52.
  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 98,956 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $5,771,113.92.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 125,044 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $8,320,427.76.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 4,770 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $240,789.60.
  • On Friday, April 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $471,500.00.
  • On Friday, April 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $488,100.00.

Moderna stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stephen Connelly Sells 250,000 Shares of Equillium Stock
William M. Furrer Sells 18,712 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc Stock
Howard Horn Sells 30,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology Stock
Moderna Inc Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 20,000 Shares
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share
R. Kipp Deveer Sells 34,464 Shares of Ares Management Corp Stock
