Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,398,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $699,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $3,714,890.88.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,544,128.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $2,532,599.92.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 98,956 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $5,771,113.92.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 125,044 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $8,320,427.76.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 4,770 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $240,789.60.

On Friday, April 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $471,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $488,100.00.

Moderna stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

