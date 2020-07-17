Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMLP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,102,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMLP opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

