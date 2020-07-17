R. Kipp Deveer Sells 34,464 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 34,464 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,388,554.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 1,390 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $55,613.90.

On Thursday, July 2nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 100 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $4,002.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,393 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,259,789.65.

On Monday, May 4th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94.

NYSE ARES opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 62.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 6.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 114,367 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $619,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.