Jeffrey S. Farrow Sells 15,208 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

