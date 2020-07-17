Ronald E. Blaylock Sells 10,200 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $95.04 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CarMax by 97.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after buying an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 21.4% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after buying an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $118,534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,656,000 after buying an additional 680,460 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $32,761,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

