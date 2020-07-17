Ronald E. Blaylock Sells 10,200 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $95.04 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.