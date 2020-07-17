Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

