Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $138,530,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after buying an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after buying an additional 1,149,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after buying an additional 1,049,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,934,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.