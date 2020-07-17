E Lee Bendekgey Sells 27,500 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $939,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Lee Bendekgey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InVitae alerts:

On Wednesday, May 20th, E Lee Bendekgey sold 9,348 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $156,111.60.

On Tuesday, May 12th, E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $338,023.15.

NVTA stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. InVitae Corp has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InVitae by 2,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in InVitae by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.