Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $873,374.24 in Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 28,579 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $873,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,312,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $419,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 1,939 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $58,499.63.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $42,663.39.

Tenable stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $244,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

