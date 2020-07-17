Graham Luce Sells 22,993 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 22,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $916,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $122,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

