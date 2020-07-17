Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 113.85%. The business had revenue of $796.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Securities lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pitney Bowes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 929,169 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $466.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.