$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Level One Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.87. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

