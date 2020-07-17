SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.82

Shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as low as $16.64. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR shares last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 57,095 shares traded.

SVNDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

