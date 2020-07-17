Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 3555200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

AHT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $586.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

