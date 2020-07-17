Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 3555200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
AHT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $586.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
