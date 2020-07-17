Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $14.17 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.