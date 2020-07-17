Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43, approximately 623,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 334,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.95 million and a P/E ratio of -23.00.

About Unigold (CVE:UGD)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

