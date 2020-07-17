Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 537,799 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 502,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 552.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 911,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,531,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 125.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.