JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.32

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $7.95. JBS S A/S shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 157,654 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBSAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JBS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of JBS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. JBS S A/S had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter.

About JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

