Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,357 Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.07. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

