Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.07 Million Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,892 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Macerich worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Macerich during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $32.20.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

