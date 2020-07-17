Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Vera Bradley worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vera Bradley by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 529,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.23 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

