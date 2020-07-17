Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 43,996 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 721.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $50,592,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $15,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $9,961,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $6,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In other Progyny news, insider Peter Anevski sold 24,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $691,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,470,579 shares in the company, valued at $40,793,861.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,290,145 shares of company stock worth $135,122,973. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 235.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

