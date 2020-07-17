Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 221,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 171,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.11.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

