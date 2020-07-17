Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,068,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Evolus by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $7,302,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Evolus by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 2,162.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 459,829 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Mizuho cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

EOLS opened at $3.37 on Friday. Evolus Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 197.30% and a negative net margin of 217.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

