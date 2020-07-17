Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,703 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SSR Mining worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 178,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. SSR Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.