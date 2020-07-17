Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 110,608 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $305.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $277.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.