Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RICK. ValuEngine raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RICK opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.19%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

