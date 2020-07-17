Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Evans Bancorp worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBN. TheStreet cut Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca bought 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $33,286.68. Insiders bought 2,532 shares of company stock worth $63,145 in the last ninety days.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $24.10 on Friday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.