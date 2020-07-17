Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Consol Energy worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Consol Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.91.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEIX. ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consol Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

