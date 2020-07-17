Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 196,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 69,905 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $15,653,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $23,446,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.01 and a quick ratio of 21.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

