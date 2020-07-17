Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,239,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 410,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,213 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In related news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $33,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,914 shares of company stock valued at $408,763 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

