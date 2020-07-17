Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. TheStreet lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $302.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $200.74 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.58.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

