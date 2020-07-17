Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,211 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

