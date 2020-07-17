Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,092 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 108.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.