GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of GSI Technology worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 191.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 12.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.01. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert Yau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $280,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

