Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 50.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $13.81 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $146.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNTY. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Robert H. Dallas II purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $197,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $287,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,295 shares of company stock valued at $741,063. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.