South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of South Plains Financial worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,875,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $77,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

SPFI stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $239.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.45. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPFI shares. ValuEngine cut South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.