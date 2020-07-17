Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Trecora Resources worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Trecora Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trecora Resources by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TREC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Trecora Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other Trecora Resources news, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 7,231 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,578.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 199,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,439.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 5,810 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $31,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,561.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.82. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

