Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,709 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,659,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.81.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

In related news, Director Adrian Adams purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

