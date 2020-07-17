Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Olympic Steel worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $354.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Stovsky bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.